Real Madrid advanced to the final of the Club World Cup after securing a 4-1 victory against Egyptian club Al Ahly at the sold-out Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Vinícius Júnior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Sergio Arribas all scored for the Spanish team, putting them on track for a possible eighth world title, which would be a historic achievement. The final will see Real Madrid face off against Al Hilal, who defeated Brazilian club Flamengo in a surprising 3-2 win earlier in the week.

Real Madrid holds the record for the most world club titles, with seven victories, including three Intercontinental Cup wins. The team is eager to add to their legacy by securing their first world club title since 2018. Despite Al Ahly’s tight defense, Madrid managed to break through, with Vinícius scoring the first goal of the match in the 42nd minute, marking his 50th goal in 202 appearances with the team. Valverde added to the lead in the early second half, but Al Ahly’s Maaloul scored a goal to keep the match alive. However, Rodrygo and Arribas sealed the victory for Madrid in stoppage time, with Arribas scoring his first goal for the first team.

Despite the absence of six key players, including striker Karim Benzema, defender Éder Militão, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who were unable to travel to Morocco due to injury, Coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that his team was highly motivated for the final. Ancelotti also confirmed that Benzema and Militão would return for the final, but Courtois, forward Eden Hazard, and defenders Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vázquez would not be playing. Despite a recent setback in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, Madrid’s Club World Cup victory in Morocco in 2014, as well as their victories from 2016 to 2018, have raised hope for their chances in the final. The last non-European team to win the Club World Cup was Brazil’s Corinthians, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in Japan in 2012.

