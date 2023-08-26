Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet On Nigerians’ Love For Foreign Football Leagues & Local Music

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, in which he pointed out the changes that have occured among Nigerians as regards the country’s football league and local music.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, August 26, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, opined that in previous times, Nigerians preferred the combination of local football and foreign music.

Going further, the former lawmaker then opined that in the country today, citizens love the foreign football leagues and locally made music. He proceeded to ask why it the trend has changed.

He wrote; “In the past, Nigerians love Nigerian football league and foreign music. In the present, Nigerians love foreign football league and Nigerian music. What happened?”

As expected, Senator Sani’s observation has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many coming to proffer answers to his question.

While some persons pointed at the global recognition that Nigerian music has received over time as the reason for its popularity among citizens, others, however lamented the rapid decline of football in Nigeria.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

