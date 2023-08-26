SPORT

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet On Nigerians’ Love For Foreign Football Leagues & Local Music

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, in which he pointed out the changes that have occured among Nigerians as regards the country’s football league and local music.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, August 26, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, opined that in previous times, Nigerians preferred the combination of local football and foreign music.

Going further, the former lawmaker then opined that in the country today, citizens love the foreign football leagues and locally made music. He proceeded to ask why it the trend has changed.

He wrote; “In the past, Nigerians love Nigerian football league and foreign music. In the present, Nigerians love foreign football league and Nigerian music. What happened?”

As expected, Senator Sani’s observation has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many coming to proffer answers to his question.

While some persons pointed at the global recognition that Nigerian music has received over time as the reason for its popularity among citizens, others, however lamented the rapid decline of football in Nigeria.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ARS VS FUL: The Right And Wrong Decisions Mikel Arteta Made In His Starting Lineup For Arsenal Today

6 mins ago

MUN vs NOT: Facts, Potential Lineup, The Referee, Injuries, And All You Need To Know

29 mins ago

Players Manchester Utd Shouldn’t Use In Today’s Match Vs Nottingham If They Want To Perform Better

42 mins ago

Video: FIFA Suspends Spanish FA President Over Kissing Scandal

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button