Reactions Trail Rasheedat Ajibade’s Post Online After Inspiring Nigeria To 3-2 Win In FIFA WWC Game

There have been a lot of reactions that trailed Rasheedat Ajibade’s post online after inspiring the Super Falcons of Nigeria to a hard-fought and crucial win in their second group stage game of the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup tournament.

The Atletico Madrid Women forward was handed a role to play in the starting XI line-up for the Randy Waldrum’s side and she was able to deliver at the peak in the whole 90 minutes duration.

Rasheedat Ajibade in the game was superb for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where she made some technical and clinical moves to create a couple of chances which were pivotal in the vital victory.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance as there was nothing to separate the two sides going into the half time break, as Emily Van Egmond’s opener for Australia was cancelled out by Uchenna Kanu’s equalizer for Nigeria.

Nigeria in the second half of the game were at top notch as they got their form back on track thereby got the lead in the 65th minute with a goal from Osinachi Ohale to make it 3-1, before Asisat Oshoala got the lead extended in the 72nd minute to make it three goals to two.

The host in the late minute to the end of the game got the deficit reduced as they put one back courtesy of a goal from Alanna Kennedy to make it three goals to two at full time.

After the game, Rasheedat Ajibade took to her official Facebook page by returning all the glory to God for the crucial win as well as expressing his joy for the team outstanding performance.

Her post then attracted and garnered some mixed reactions as many commended her for the style of life she is living and her was of propagating the gospel of Christ both on and off the pitch of play.

