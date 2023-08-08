SPORT

Reactions Trail Picture That Michelle Alozie Released On Her Official Twitter Handle

Michelle Alozie, an American-born Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for National Women’s Soccer League team Houston Dash and the Nigeria women’s national team, has released a picture on her official Twitter handle reacting to the stamp she received from Lauren James after the England’s number seven first fouled her.

See the picture she released below.

Alozie was fantastic throughout the tournament, and it was unfortunate for the team as they had to be eliminated from the Penalty shout-out. The overall display of her 26 years has made many praise her for her incredible effort in representing Nigeria in such a great event.

The only stain that Alozie had in the tournament was that she missed a penalty, but even at that, her performances were crucial for the team in every one of the matches that they played.

The following are some of the reactions that followed the picture that the player released earlier today.

