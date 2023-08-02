Reactions Trail Obi’s Message To Air Peace After Seeing How They Immortalize Some Ex Sportsmen

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has sent a message to Airpeace Limited after they honoured some ex Nigerian international sport achievers

The labour party presidential aspirant took to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday to appreciate Airpeace Limited in conjunction with Nigeria Institute of International affairs NIIA for honouring the ex sportsmen

In his post, he said that Airpeace immortalized the great personalities with a timeless wall of Fame in Lagos

He said the sport men and women, some of who represented Nigeria at the Olympics in Canada over 47 years ago, and the green eagle team,. contributed immensely to the development of sport In Nigeria

” I sincerely commend Airpeace Limited for recently celebrating and honouring about 45 former Nigerian international sport achievers”

You can read up his message here

After he made the post, read some comments from some people here

What do you want to say about this post?

Finesthandwriting (

)