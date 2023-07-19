SPORT

Reactions Trail As Wayne Rooney Backs The Glazers

There have been talks about the sale of Manchester United for more than a year now, as some of the fans of the club are dissatisfied with the reign of the Glazers family as the club’s owners. There has been protest upon protest that the Glazers should sanction the sale of the club, but this has not happened.

Recently, in a post that was captured by the United Stand on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the club’s legend Wayne Rooney showed his support for the Glazers by praising them. Rooney said in his speech, ” “I’m sure they [the Glazers] will get the credit they deserve for the job they have done, but they’re also going to get the negativity from fans who never seem to acknowledge what they’ve done for the club. I’m sure it will be split, but I think a change is needed.”

The speech by Rooney led to a lot of reactions. The following are some of the screenshot reactions to the tweet:

Sportwriter1 (
)

