Reactions Trail As Messi Gets His First Goal For Inter Miami Through A Wonderful Free-kick Curler

The news of Lionel Messi scoring his first goal for Inter Miami with a wonderful free-kick curler in the 93rd minute has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the sports world. The mere idea of Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, plying his trade in the MLS for Inter Miami would have already been a massive talking point. His arrival in the United States was met with excitement, anticipation, and even some skepticism, but now, with that stunning free-kick goal, all doubts would be put to rest.

The moment it happened, social media would explode with reactions from fans, pundits, and fellow athletes. The goal would be replayed over and over again, each time garnering more admiration for Messi’s incredible technique and precision. Even fans of rival teams or those who don’t typically follow football would be drawn to the sheer brilliance of the goal and the significance of Messi’s move to the MLS.

The following are some of the reactions that followed Messi’s goal:

