Reactions Trail As Frenkie De Jong Was Spotted At Old Trafford Stadium Today.

FC Barcelona will battle Manchester United today at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League game, and ahead of the kick later tonight Frenkie De Jong was spotted at the Stadium.

See the photo of Frenkie De Jong at Old Trafford Stadium below.

The photo of Frenkie De Jong at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, went viral on social media few moments ago and it sparked a lot of reactions from fans who aired out their thoughts the comment section.

Recall that Frenkie De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but he chosed to remain at FC Barcelona as he opted that he wanted to play Champions League football at that time.

