Reactions trail as AL-Nassr share Farewell Message to vincent Abubakar

AL-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar is likely to leave the club on loan this January. According to Published by Daily Mail, Aboubakar has supposedly emerged as a possible January loan option for Manchester United.

However, AL-Nassr posted a good Luck message to Vincent Aboubakar on their verified Twitter handle.

For all indications, the Cameroon international may join Premier League Club on a loan deal this January.

Therefore, reaction trails Social Media as AL-Nassr share good massage to their striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be their number one option in the attacking line as Aboubakar is set to leave the club on loan, according to a report.

The Former Real Madrid’ forward joined AL-Nassr for free this January. Cristiano Ronaldo has become highest paid player following his arrival at AL-Nassr.

Recall that Manchester United announced the termination of his contract earlier last Month. The Five times Ballon winner decided to leave Manchester United after a lack of playing time at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to find form in Premier League before his departure this January.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo into the Saudi League Pro may recite the League in Global Soccer.

