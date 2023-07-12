SPORT

Reactions trail after Shehu Sani visited former Nigerian player who was bedridden for 15 years

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has expressed his reaction following a visit to Daniel Joshua, a former Nigerian player who has been confined to a bed for 15 years. Senator Sani visited Joshua and shared his thoughts on the matter. Joshua, who played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles, suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident while en route to the Minna Eagles camp upon the invitation of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

According to Senator Sani, the government of Niger State, led by Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, initially funded Joshua’s treatment but eventually stopped. The NFF provided a mere 500,000 Naira (approximately $1,200) and seemingly abandoned him. Senator Sani expressed disappointment that the sporting authorities of the country neglected a player who had postponed signing a multi-million euro contract with Atletico Madrid to represent his country. Joshua, a recipient of the national honors award (MON), played a crucial role in the victory of the Nigerian team in the 2007 World Cup held in Korea.

Senator Sani pointed out the irony of the government demanding patriotism from its sportsmen and women, only to abandon them during their moments of need. He urged the new government and the new leadership of the NFF to come to Joshua’s aid, as well as others facing similar situations.

The senator shared these sentiments through a post on his verified Twitter page, and it has since elicited significant reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform. The public response demonstrates the concern and interest in Joshua’s plight, with many people expressing their support and echoing the need for intervention from the relevant authorities.

