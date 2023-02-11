Reactions as WWE Superstar, John Cena was spotted wearing a mini skirt and high heeled boots

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Popular American Rapper, Actor and Wrestler, John Cena was spotted wearing a mini skirt alongside a pair of high heeled boots.

The photos surfaced online today being Saturday the 11th day of February, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, The WWE Superstar could be clearly spotted donning a lovely miniskirt alongside a black t-shirt and a pair of high heels, he looks absolutely amazing.

According to reports, John Cena is currently in Melbourne, Australia shooting an upcoming comedy movie and the above photos were taken from the set of the movie.

John Cena is currently one of the best actor in Hollywood, he came into prominence some couple of years back after making his debut in the WWE and ever since then he has managed to carve a nitch for himself both as an actor and a wrestler. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)