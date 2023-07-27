SPORT

Reactions as Women’s World Cup shares video of Super Falcons squad dancing, singing and praising God

FIFA Women’s World Cup has left Nigerians, football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of Nigerian Super Falcons squad dancing, singing and praising God ahead of their second 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tie against Co-host nation, Australia on Thursday morning at the Suncorp Stadium.

Sharing a short video of the Nigerian Super Falcons squad singing, dancing and praising God ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup fixture against Co-host nation, Australia on Thursday morning, FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on Facebook: “Dancing, Football. Forever ingrained in the culture of Nigeria.”

This Facebook post from FIFA Women’s World Cup sharing a short video of the Nigerian Super Falcons squad dancing, singing and praising God ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tie against Co-host nation, Australia on Thursday has attracted reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users, as some have said God first, while some have said they got God’s backing.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

