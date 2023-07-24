Reactions As Vinicius Junior Was Spotted Wearing The Number 7 Shirt Against AC Milan

Real Madrid faced AC Milan in a preseason friendly earlier this morning. The game was a really tense one as both sides really struggled for a win. AC Milan scored the first goal of the game through a successful attempt from Fikayo Tomori. Just before the end of the first half, they doubled their lead through another goal from Romero. Thus, the first half ended in a 2-0 lead for the Italian giants.

When the second half started, Real Madrid picked form and were able to equalise, thanks to 2 goals from Federico Valverde. Just before the end of the game, Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal to give Real Madrid their deserved victory.

During the match, Vinicius Junior was spotted wearing the iconic number 7 shirt, and Real Madrid made this obvious on one of their Twitter posts.

These were some reactions to the post:

@official_mc01: “New era”. @KaziMehedi30: “Vini”. @youngvallen123: “The world is not ready”. @AFCprince_: “7 and 11 are in safe hands”.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)