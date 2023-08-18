Reactions as Vinicius Junior shares Photos of some Real Madrid’s iconic moments on his wall.

Brazilian and Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing photos of some Real Madrid’s Iconic moments on his wall.

The Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior took to his Instagram story to share photos of some past Iconic Real Madrid moments on his wall.

The Brazil international posted on his Instagram story: “Histories”

Seeing the Real Madrid new number 7 sharing some photos of Real Madrid’s iconic moments has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him a true Real Madrid legend, while some have wished him an injury free season.

This coming few hours after he was snubbed by UEFA for the top 3 Men’s Player of the year award after an exceptional campaign, last season.

The Brazilian attacker made 33 appearances, scoring 10 goals and creating 10 assists for Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga, while in the UEFA Champions League he scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 12 matches.

