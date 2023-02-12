Reactions as Victor Osimhen becomes the top goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Italian Serie A leaders, Napoli ease to a 3-0 home victory over bottom side, Cremonese in the Italian Serie A at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night, claiming their six consecutive league victory.

Nigerian Super Eagles attacker, Victor Osimhen was again on the scoresheet for Napoli, after he tapped the ball into an empty net in the 65th minute to double Napoli’s lead in the game.

The goal from Victor Osimhen against Cremonese in the second half on Saturday night was his sixth consecutive league goal, making it his eight in 2023.

With the Nigerian international scoring a total of eight goals in 2023, he becomes the top goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023, which has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him a very talented player, while some have seems impressed.

