Reactions as USA women were spotted in tears after finishing below 3rd at the WWC for the first time

The United States of America women team suffered their earliest ever exist at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, losing 5-4 on penalty-shootout to Sweden after playing a goalless draw in 120 minutes, thanks to some superb saves from Sweden shot-stopper, Zecira Musovic.

Sweden’s 5-4 penalty-shootout victory over the United States of America women in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 fixture at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, the United States of America women for the first time in their history finished lower than third place in a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

However, following their elimination from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Sunday afternoon, the USA women couldn’t control their emotions, as they were spotted in tears after the full-time whistle.

Seeing the United States of America women crying after suffering their earliest ever exist at a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have told them not to cry, while some have called it a hard ending.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

