Reactions as United shares throwback and recent photos of Rasmus Hojlund in a United shirt.

Manchester United on Saturday afternoon unveiled its newest attacker, Rasmus Hojlund in front of an amped up crowd at Old Trafford, ahead of their preseason friendly game against Lens.

The Denmark international joined Manchester United on a contract running until June, 2028, with the option of a further year.

Having successfully completed his signing, Manchester United has taken to social media to share some throwback and recent Photos of the Danish attacker wearing Manchester United shirts

Sharing throwback and recent photos of its newest signing, Manchester United posted on Facebook: “A picture paints a thousand words ❤️”

This Facebook post from Manchester United sharing throwback Photos of Rasmus Hojlund as a kid in Manchester United shirts has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have said dreams come true, while some have said he is born to be Red.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Manchester United fans and social media users:

