Reactions as United confirms Barcelona will be without one of their ‘star midfielder’ on Thursday.

Xavi Hernandez’s men will welcome Manchester United to the Spotify Camp Nou for the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday evening.

However, ahead of this important Europa League fixture between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday evening, Manchester United have taken to social media to confirm the absence of Barcelona star midfielder, Sergio Busquet.

Manchester United confirmed that the Catalan giants will be without their captain, Sergio Busquet after recently picking up an ankle injury that will at least rule him out of the game in Spain.

Manchester United posted on Facebook: “FC Barcelona will be without a star midfielder for our UEFA Europa League encounter”

This Facebook post from Manchester United confirming that Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquet on Thursday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have said it is not United duty to report Barcelona news, while some tell United to focus on United.

