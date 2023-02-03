Reactions as UCL shares throwback photo of Messi laying behind PSG wall to defend a freekick.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UEFA Champions League have left its fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a throwback photo of Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi laying behind PSG’s wall to defend a freekick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Champions League posted on Facebook: "This moment…" Alongside a photo of Lionel Messi laying on the floor behind PSG wall to defend a freekick.

This Facebook post from Champions League sharing photo of Lionel Messi laying on the floor, behind PSG wall to defend a freekick has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have seen it as showing humility, morality, sacrifice and patience.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that the Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi was deployed to lay down behind Paris Saint-Germain’s defensive wall in order to block any crafty low shot during their 2-0 victory against Manchester City.

