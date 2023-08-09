SPORT

Reactions As Tuchel’s Bayern Open Talks For Kepa Arrizabalaga

In one of the most unexpected transfer news this summer, FC Bayern Munich are said to be preparing a bid for Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga. The German giants need to bring in a new goalkeeper after the departure of Yann Sommer and Thomas Tuchel has strongly recommended his former goalkeeper to the club.

According to reports from Matteo Moretto, Bayern and Chelsea are in contact over Kepa with the operation likely to be a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Bayern are planning to submit an official offer in the coming days.

What Chelsea Fans Are Saying

It goes without saying that majority of the fans are absolutely delighted by this and cannot wait for this deal to materialise. Kepa is not highly rated by many of the fans and they have always called for the club to sell him.

Now Thomas Tuchel has offered the club a perfect opportunity to get rid of their underwhelming €80m goalkeeper. The signing of Robert Sanchez last week could really make Chelsea very open to letting Kepa leave and going for another cheap buy to replace him.

