Reactions as Ten Hag confirms Sancho and Martial will return to the squad against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to pull off a comeback when the travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup Semifinal on Wednesday night.

Erik ten Hag’s men are in strong position to progress to the Carabao Cup final after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semifinal clash at the City Ground Stadium last week.

Ahead of this important Carabao Cup fixture on Wednesday at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag have provided team news update on the game, revealing that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return to the squad.

Speaking with the club’s media on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag said: “I think tomorrow that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return in the game squad, but Scott Mc Tominay will still be absent.”

This team news update from Erik ten Hag revealing that Sancho and Martial will return to the Squad against Nottingham Forest has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users.

