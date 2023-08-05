SPORT

Reactions as Switzerland crashes out of the WWC after conceding for the first time in the tournament

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

Aitana Bonmati scored a first half brace as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 at the Eden Park on Saturday morning to clinch a quarter-final berth for the first time in their history.

However, before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash with Spain, Switzerland had not conceded at the tournament, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for Spain midfielder, Aitana Bonmati to open their defence for the first goal for the La Roja.

Seeing Switzerland women crash out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Saturday morning after conceding for the first time in the tournament, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have said it was because their group was easy, while some have said it is now the knew Zambia tried.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Check Out The Three Clubs That Have Multiple EPL Golden Glove Winners

3 mins ago

Longest Unbeaten League Runs in Football History

14 mins ago

Video: Gvardiol Joins Man City On Five-Year Deal

16 mins ago

Video: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Spanish Goalkeeper Sanchez

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button