Reactions as Switzerland crashes out of the WWC after conceding for the first time in the tournament

Aitana Bonmati scored a first half brace as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 at the Eden Park on Saturday morning to clinch a quarter-final berth for the first time in their history.

However, before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash with Spain, Switzerland had not conceded at the tournament, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for Spain midfielder, Aitana Bonmati to open their defence for the first goal for the La Roja.

Seeing Switzerland women crash out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Saturday morning after conceding for the first time in the tournament, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have said it was because their group was easy, while some have said it is now the knew Zambia tried.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

