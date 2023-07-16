Reactions as Super Falcons were spotted doing the Australian traditional dance in their camp base.

Nigerian Super Falcons squad on Sunday morning arrived at their Camp base in Brisbane, Australia ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opening game against Canada on Friday.

Upon their arrival at their Camp base in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday morning, the Super Falcons were warmly received by FIFA officials.

However, after arriving at their Camp base, some Super Falcons player were spotted doing the Australian traditional Aboriginal dance.

Sharing a short video of some Nigerian Super Falcons players doing the Australian traditional dance in their camp base, The Super Falcons show tweeted: “@NGSuper_Falccons trying some Australian traditional Aboriginal dance, as they arrived Brisbane earlier today.”

This video of Nigerian Super Falcons players doing the Australian traditional Aboriginal dance in their Camp base has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have told them to enjoy themselves, while some have find the dance very funny.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)