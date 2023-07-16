SPORT

Reactions as Super Falcons defender, Rofiat Imuran shows off her customised room at the World Cup.

Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Rofiat Imuran has left football fans and social media users buzzing after taken to social media to show off her customised room at the World Cup in Australia ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament opener this week.

Showing off of her customised room in Australia ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament this week, the Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Rofiat Imuran tweeted: “As a kid playing football in the city of Ibadan, I never thought it would take me to where I am now. Dreams do come through. I will keep giving my best always”

This tweet from the Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Rofiat Imuran showing off her customised room at the Women’s FIFA World Cup has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said she is destined for greatness, while some have congratulated her.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

The Nigerian Super Falcons are expected to kick off their world cup campaign this Friday, when they take on Canada.

