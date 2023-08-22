SPORT

Reactions as Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie shares photo of herself with Davido.

Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie has left Nigerians, football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a recent photo of herself with Nigerian Singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

In the photo shared by Michelle Alozie Twitter, the Nigerian female footballer and the Nigerian multiple-award winning Singer were both spotted in smile while holding her customised Nigerian Super Falcons shirt.

Sharing photo of herself and Davido, Michelle Alozie tweeted: “🤝 @davido”

This tweet from the Nigerian Super Falcons star, Michelle Alozie sharing photo of herself with Davido has attracted reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users, as some have told Michelle Alozie to be careful, while some have said their GOATs in one picture.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Michelle Alozie played a crucial role for the Nigerian Super Falcons in the just concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign.

Drop your take on this.

