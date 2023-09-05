Reactions as Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie inscribes Nigeria’s country code on her thigh.

Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie has left Nigerians, football fans and social media users buzzing after inscribing Nigeria’s country code on her thigh.

The Nigerian Super Falcons and Houston Dash defender, Michelle Alozie has taken to social media to share a photo of herself on the pitch and revealing her back view.

In the recent photo shared on Twitter, Nigeria’s country code +234 was spotted been inscribed on her thigh.

Sharing Photo of her back view as well as Nigeria’s country code +234 inscribed on her thigh, the Nigerian female footballer tweeted:

This tweet from the Nigerian female International defender, Michelle Alozie showing off her lap tattoo, has attracted reactions from, Nigerians, football fans and social media users, as some have claimed she’s Nigeria for life, while some have commended her.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users:

