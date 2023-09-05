Reactions as super falcons defender, Michelle Alozie inscribes Nigeria’s country code on her thigh

Nigerian Super Falcons’ defender, Michelle Alozie, has caused a stir among Nigerians, football enthusiasts, and social media users by tattooing Nigeria’s country code on her thigh.

Nigerian Super Falcons and Houston Dash defender, Michelle Alozie, has recently posted a picture on social media showcasing herself on the field, with a focus on her backside.

The recent photo shared on Twitter shows that Nigeria’s country code, +234, was written on her thigh.

The Nigerian female footballer posted a photo on social media showing her backside and her thigh with the country code of Nigeria, which is +234, written on it.

The tweet by Michelle Alozie, a Nigerian female International defender, displaying her thigh tattoo, has garnered responses from Nigerians, football enthusiasts, and social media users. Some individuals have asserted her unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, while others have praised her for it.

These are a few images capturing the responses of Nigerians, soccer enthusiasts, and individuals on social media.

Dear valued readers, we highly appreciate your viewpoints and thoughts regarding the current topic. We urge you to kindly leave your comments in the designated section and continue to follow us for the latest news updates. Your active participation contributes to creating a lively community and ensures that you stay well-informed. We are grateful for your support and for being a part of our progress.

Quoted (

)