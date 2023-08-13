Reactions as Super Eagles attacker, Emmanuel Dennis shares photo of himself spending time with Cuppy

Nigeria Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest attacker, Emmanuel Dennis has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of himself spending quality time with Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy in her house.

Sharing Photos and video of them spending quality time together at her house, the Nigerian International, Emmanuel Dennis tweeted: “❤️❤️❤️ @cuppymusic”

This tweet from Emmanuel Dennis sharing photos and video of him and DJ Cuppy spending quality time together in her house, has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have advised him to wrap it up, while some has appreciated his pidgin fluency.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

The Nottingham Forest attacker, Emmanuel Dennis was not included in side squad list for their Premier League opening game against Arsenal, as they lost 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

