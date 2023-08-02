SPORT

Reactions As Super Eagle Striker, Victor Osimhen Responds To N50bn Deal From Saudi Arabia Team

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has rejected the €60m (N50 billion) per season salary offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

According to reports in France and England, Napoli rejected an offer worth €140m from Al-Hilal for Osimhen while the player snubbed the weekly pay package of €1m.

L’Equipe and Sky Sports UK both claim that the extraordinary proposal was put forward by the club in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on social media:

Very good, once he enters there, his football career is gone. He either remains in Napoli or go to Europe. That Saudi club na retirement Zone.

Good news, He still needs more goals and trophies in serie A, and obviously premier league too

Motivational speaker don deceive Osimen. This is a very big mistake for an African man player.

You sure you make this decision, or you were approach in your dreams. Man wake up its real. Penaldo is there.

