Reactions as Spurs striker Harry Kane shares photo from when he was five years old

Tottenham Hotspurs fierce striker and captain of the Three Lions Harry Kane, is no doubt one of the finest forwards in world football. Earlier today, Kane took to his verified social media handle to share a photo of himself when he was five years old.

Taking to his Facebook page, he said, “I’m only 5 in this pic, but look at the right foot ready to go. Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. From pregnancy to the age of five, the world around us, the people we meet, and the experiences we have are all Shaping Us”

The England International invited his followers to equally join him by sharing photos from their childhood days.

The 29 year old graduated into Spurs first team in 2009, but waited until 2011 for his competitive debut. Kane is a great goalscorer, but sadly he’s unable to turn his goals to trophies as silverwares continue to elude him at both club and national level.

