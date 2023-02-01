Reactions As Southampton Sign Nigerian Striker In An Attempt To Escape Relegation This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton successfully won the race against time to complete the signing of Paul Onachu from Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported fee of £18.6m subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 28-year-old Nigerian striker joins his international teammate Joe Aribo as he would be hoping to help them avoid relegation this season; Southampton are the worst team in the EPL this season as they sit at the very bottom of table.

In Paul Onuachu, they have got themselves a goal machine. The 6ft 7in striker is currently the leading goalscorer in Belgium with 17 in 22 matches this season.

He was directly involved in a league goal once every 97.1 minutes for Genk as he managed 79 goals and 7 assists in 114 league appearances.

Overall, he departs with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland, where he scored 71 times in 181 appearances. Onuachu has also been capped 13 times for his country, scoring on three occasions.

Southampton clearly needs goals in order to avoid relegation this season and they have made a brilliant move by signing Onuachu who has proven albeit in lower European leagues, that he is indeed a goal machine.

