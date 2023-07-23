Reactions as South African attacker, Kgatlana steps out in Rainbow haircut for their WWC opener.

A stoppage time goal from Amanda Ilestedt helped Sweden to come back from behind to beat South Africa 2-1 in their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener on Sunday morning at the Westpac Stadium.

However, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening fixtures for Sweden and South African at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday morning, South Africa and Racing Louisville’s attacker, Thembi Kgatlana stepped out in style, rocking a rainbow coloured haircut.

This rainbow haircut from Thembi Kgatlana on her 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opening game for South Africa against Sweden on Sunday morning has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called her their favorite player, while some seems surprised.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

The result leaves Sweden top of the FIFA Women’s World Cup group G table with three points, while South Africa sits comfortably at the bottom of the table with 0 point.

