Reactions as Senator Shehu Sani says the Super Falcons played better than Canada, despite the draw.

Former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has left football fans and social media users buzzing after claiming that the Nigerian Super Falcons played better than the Canadian women in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning.

Reacting after the goalless draw between the Nigerian Super Falcons and Canadian women in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament opener at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Congratulations to the SUPER FALCONS. @NGSuper_Falcons. Though a draw, you played better than Canada.”

This tweet from Senator Shehu Sani claiming that the Nigerian Super Falcons played better than Canada has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have disagreed with him, sharing the stat from the game, while some have said they did well.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

