Reactions as Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr women after winning the inaugural Saudi Women’s League.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portugal and Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to social media to celebrate Al Nassr women’s team after they won the inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League on Saturday.

Al Nassr women wrapped up the first Saudi Women’s Premier League after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Al Yamamah on the 14th and the last match day of the season.

Celebrating Al Nassr women after winning the first ever women’s Saudi Arabia Women’s Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Instagram: “Huge Congratulations to @alnass_fc women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement”

This Instagram post from Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Al Nassr women’s team after winning the inaugural Saudi Women’s League has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have applauded Cristiano Ronaldo for showing support for the women, while some said they are waiting for his.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from his fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)