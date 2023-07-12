SPORT

Reactions as Rodrygo shares Photos of himself, Vinicius and Camavinga training shirtless in Brazil.

Brazilian attacker, Rodrygo has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of himself and his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicius Junior and Camavinga training shirtless in Brazil ahead of new season.

Sharing photos of himself, Vinicius Junior and France international, Camavinga training shirtless in Brazil on Tuesday, Rodrygo posted on Instagram: “Workout with my bros… 🇧🇷🇫🇷”

This Instagram post from Rodrygo sharing some photos of himself, Vinicius Junior and Camavinga training shirtless in Brazil has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called all of them Brazilians, while some have claimed Real Madrid will burn Europe next season.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Real Madrid completed it’s first training session on Monday.

Real Madrid’s 2023/24 campaign is now underway. Following their medical checkup on Monday morning, before working out at Real Madrid City on Monday evening.

Drop your take on this.

