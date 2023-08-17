SPORT

Reactions As Reece James Picks Up A Fresh Harmstring Injury.

According to the reports coming in today from multiple sources, it states that Chelsea captain Reece James has picked up a fresh Harmstring Injury, and this has sparked a lot of reactions on social media as well.

The news went viral few moments ago on social media, as it was shared on a popular Facebook page today being Thursday, the 17th day of August, 2023, and fans couldn’t help but to react the comment section.

See some of the reactions from fans on social media moments ago below.

Recall that last Sunday in the game between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Reece James was forced off in the second half as he was replaced by new boy Malo Gusto, and now it seems that things are clear.

We are however, wishing him a speedy recovery. What are your thoughts on this Chelsea fans? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

