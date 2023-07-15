Reactions as Rasheedat Ajibade shares photos of herself in training ahead of their World Cup opener.

Nigerian Super Falcons and Atletico Madrid attacker, Rasheedat Ajibade has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of herself training in Australia ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Canada next week Friday.

Sharing photos of herself training in Australia ahead of the Nigerian Super Falcons FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Canada next week, Rasheedat Ajibade tweeted: “Let the countdown begins”

This tweet from the Nigerian Super Falcons and Atletico Madrid attacker, Rasheedat Ajibade sharing Photos of herself training with her Nigerian Super Falcons teammates in Australia has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said they are counting on her and her teammates, while some have told her to make them proud.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

The Super Falcons will take on Australian Champions, Queensland Lions FC in a friendly game on Saturday.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)