Reactions as Rasheedat Ajibade gets new look ahead of her first league game of the season.

Nigerian Super Falcons and Atletico Madrid women attacker, Rasheedat Ajibade has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after getting a new look ahead of her first league game of the season against Villarreal, on Sunday.

Sharing photo of herself wearing a new look in training ahead of her club, Atletico de Madrid league opener against Villarreal on Sunday, the Nigerian Super Falcons attacker, Rasheedat Ajibade tweeted: “New look🤩”

This tweet from the Nigerian female International, Rasheedat Ajibade sharing photo of her new look in Atletico de Madrid Femenino training on Tuesday has attracted reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users, as some have admired her new look, saying it took them a while to recognise her, while some have called it strange but beautiful.

A Twitter user wrote: “Great look, just that it took me a while to recognise it’s you”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)