Reactions as Premier League Suspends Officials that officiated Man U Vs Westham game

A short while ago, ESPN UK released a report indicating that the English Premier League has taken the decision to suspend the officials who were involved in last night’s clash between Manchester United and Wolves.

Recalling the events of the previous night, Manchester United faced off against Wolves at Old Trafford, marking the commencement of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. The match concluded with a close-fought 1-0 victory in favor of Erik Ten Hag and his squad. However, the final outcome could have been vastly different if the officiating had been accurate.

Wolves displayed relentless pressure on Manchester United, repeatedly coming close to hitting the back of the net. Unfortunately, luck was not on their side on multiple occasions.

One of the pivotal moments that sparked controversy involved Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, colliding with Kalajdzic. In spite of claims for a penalty, referee Simon Hooper chose to overlook the incident, resulting in the ball eventually going out for a goal kick.

Following this incident, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Michael Salisbury, along with his Assistant, Richard West, deliberated on the potential penalty decision. Following a thorough review, they concluded that a penalty was not warranted, which sparked a significant amount of discourse. Post-game, Garry Neville, a renowned figure in the Man United legacy, voiced his belief that the incident should indeed have been a clear penalty, setting aside his affiliations with the club.

In response to the unfolding events, the English Premier League has taken the decisive step of suspending all the officials who were part of the match: Referee Simon Hooper, VAR Michael Salisbury, and VAR Assistant Richard West. Consequently, these officials will not be considered for selection during the upcoming weekend.

