Reactions As Peter Obi And Sowore Pose For Photographs With Some Fans

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his counterpart from the African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Sowore showed the spirit of sportsmanship when they met in an airport in Lagos State.

Sowore and Mr Peter Obi, who are 2 of the leading presidential candidate for the 2024 Presidential election, bumped into each other at an airport in Lagos state. Omoyele Sowore was returning back to Lagos state from a trip while Mr Peter Obi, who was dressed in a customized shirt of the Labour Party, was making a journey to participate in a Political event. Both men took time to pose for photographs with some of the fans who were elated to see them.

Fans took to the comment section of the photo and reacted as follows:

Some alleged that both politicians have merged, while some fans said that despite their rivalry, both men are friends. Some fans asked Sowore to step down for Mr Peter Obi.

