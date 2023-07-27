Reactions as Oshoala pulled off her shirt after becoming the first Nigerian to score in 3 World Cups

Nigerian Super Falcons came from behind to beat Co-host nation, Australia 3-2 in their second group stage game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, thanks to goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala.

With the game 1-1 between Australia and Nigeria, Nigerian Super Falcons and Barcelona attacker, Asisat Oshoala was introduced from the bench, replacing Uchenna Kanu.

Eight minutes into the game, the Barcelona Femeni attacker, Asisat Oshoala scored Nigeria’s third after Osinachi Ohale has scored the second.

The her ball struck the back of the net, becoming the first Nigerian ever to score in three editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Asisat Oshoala celebrated her goal in style, by pulling of her shirt.

This gesture from Asisat Oshoala pulling off her shirt in celebration after becoming the first Nigerian to score at three editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup has attracted reactions from Nigerians, football fans and social media users, as some have called her Agba baller, while some have said Nigerians don’t carry last.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)