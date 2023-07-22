Reactions as old and recent photos of Messi touching his knees before taking freekick surface online

Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi began his Inter Miami career with a bang after coming off the bench to make his debut with a stunning freekick winner against Cruz Azul deep in stoppage time on Friday night.

However, after Lionel Messi scored a stunning freekick on his Inter Miami debut on Friday night at the DRV PNK Stadium to end Inter Miami’s 11 matches winless run, throwback and recent photos of the Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi touching his knees before taking free-kicks as surfaced online.

These old and recent photos of the Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi touching his knees for both his clubs and country before taking free-kicks has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it his signature, while some have said his style of play has never changed since his childhood.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

