Reactions As Nigerians Query Shehu Sani For Wishing Nigeria Goodluck At The World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament kicked off this morning with New Zealand and Norway playing the opening game of the competition. New Zealand emerged with a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a goal from Hannah Wilkinson.

Going to his Twitter page, Shehu Sani gave little recognition to Nigeria’s Super Falcons going for the World Cup tournament, and he wished them good luck. In addition to that, he also pleaded with them to win the trophy and bring it home.

According to his Twitter post, “As the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off,I wish the Super Falcons victory.Please Bring the Cup home.”

Several Nigerians attacked him concerning what he said. Some of them said that there won’t be enough fuel to parade the cup if they eventually win it. Some other people said that they can’t perform well because the administration is faulty. These are some of the comments that trailed his post.

@olajideaco: “I hope NFA has paid the allowances… angry legs won’t bring any cup!”

@ItsMarizu: “Una too de take risk sha… bring which cup?”

@williamskassid: “Elder, are you not dreaming too much sir?”.

@Sinachm: “You are one of their supporters, you didn’t travel this time with them?”

@DaddiGold: “If they bring the cup home, there won’t be any fuel in the parade bus to carry it around”.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)