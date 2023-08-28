SPORT

Reactions As Nigerian Midfielder, Frank Onyeka Engages His Fiancee.

Earlier today being Monday, the 28th day of August, 2023, some photos of Nigerian Midfielder Frank Onyeka and his engaged fiancee went viral on social media, and it sparked a lot of reactions as well.

The photos were shared by a popular social media blog this evening, and Frank “The Tank” Onyeka was looking good with his Fiancee. See the photos below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, Frank Onyeka is looking good with his Fiancee as they both rocked a fine outfit.

The photos also sparked a lot of reactions from his fans and followers on social media as well, as many people took to the comment section to congratulate him.

See some of the reactions from viewers on social media below.

What do you have to say about this my fellow readers? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

