Reactions as Nicolas Jackson scores his first goal for Chelsea Football Club

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club new signing, Nicolas Jackson introduced himself to the home fans at Stamford Bridge in great fashion. The player netted his first Premier League goal in front of the home fans during their 3-0 win against Luton town and his performance has got a lot of people talking.

Recall that few minutes ago, Chelsea Football Club locked horns with Luton Town in their first home game of the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign and it was a good night for the Blues as they won the game 3-0 to cling all three points.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoreline for the Blues just 17 minutes into the game after converting a beautiful pass from Malo Gusto. Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 for Chelsea in the 68 minutes, courtesy of another brilliant through ball from Malo Gusto before Nicolas Jackson added the third goal of the night 7 minutes later to wrap up the game.

One of the most talked about player after the game is Nicolas Jackson, who scored his first goal for the Blues. The talented forward has finally gotten his first goal for the club and we hope that he continues this way.

Recall that few weeks ago, Chelsea Football Club completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a fee reported to be around 37 million euros and he has been really outstanding in all the games he has featured in so far for the Blues. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

