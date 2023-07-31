Reactions As Nico Jackson’s Performances Make An Impact At Chelsea

Chelsea new signing Nico Jackson impressed performance make an at the club

According to goal.com, The 22-year-old has agreed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea paid Villarreal slightly more than his £30.1m release clause in exchange for more favourable payment terms, following a breakout 2022/23 campaign in La Liga in which he struck 12 goals. He has Appearances 4, Total Minutes Played 161, Assists 3, Goals 2 in the pre-season. Fans are happy as Nico Jackson is making an impact at the club.

The Senegal international is happy at Stanford Brigde and ready to work for the glory of the club. The Blues has record their first throphy under Mauricio Pochettino as it took them 30days to achieve.

Opinion: Nico Jackson is a good Player the club was looking, Pochettino should give much playing time as the young talent is ready to work.

New Source: Facebook post, Google, Goal.com

