Reactions as Newcastle players were seen waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card last night

Newcastle United took a huge step towards their first domestic cup final since 1999 by beating Southampton 1-0 in the first leg Semifinals of the EFL Cup at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night, courtesy of a second half goal from Joelinton.

During the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Southampton defender, Duje Caleta-Car was sent off for two bookable offences late on.

After seeing red against Newcastle United on Tuesday, Newcastle United players were seen waving goodbye to the Southampton defender, as he is expected to miss the remainder of the competition.

These gestures from Newcastle United players waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card on Tuesday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said it serves him right, while some have said Rashford will wave them off.

Here are some screenshots of reactions:

It is still all to play in the reversed fixture, which takes place next week Tuesday.

Drop your take on this.

