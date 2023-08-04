SPORT

Reactions As Mbappe Is Spotted Among World Cup Highest Goalscorers At The Age Of 24

The group stage of the Women’s World Cup tournament was recently concluded with 16 teams making it to the knockout stage. However, some top teams like Brazil, Germany and Argentina didn’t make it to the knockout stage. The official Twitter handle of the Women’s World Cup gave special recognition to Marta, a Brazilian legend who was knocked out of her final World Cup tournament. They acknowledged the fact that she still remains the highest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup tournament with 17 goals despite not crossing the group stage. According to them, Marta admitted that she had reached the end of the line concerning future World Cup tournaments.

However, in the post shared by the World Cup Twitter page, the highest goalscorers were ranked and many fans noticed Mbappe’s name standing high amongst the top 10. Whay actually surprised them was the fact that he was just 24, and already had 12 goals to his name.

Many fans admitted that he is a threat to the record and is capable of breaking it if he performs in 2 or 3 more World Cup tournaments.

