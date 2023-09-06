Reactions as Mason Greenwood scores two goals on his first training session with Getafe

Few moments ago, 21 year Old England International, Mason Greenwood had his first training session at Getafe and his performance was absolutely top notch.

The talented winger scored two brilliant goals with both of his foot and this has got a lot of people talking. Getafe shared video clips of Greenwood first training session on their Official Instagram page today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Greenwood picked the ball, dribbled pass one of his teammates and buried it at the back of the net with his right foot. Immediately after that, The 21 year old England International carried the ball again, took on his teammate and completed his brace with a brilliant finish using his left foot.

Recall that few days ago, Getafe completed the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on loan after the Red Devil’s decided that he should leave the club and continue his career somewhere else.

The reception Greenwood has received ever since he arrived at the Spanish club has been absolutely amazing and you could clearly tell that he’s loved by the fans. He’s definitely going to be a great signing for them.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)