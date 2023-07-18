SPORT

Reactions as Manchester United shares Photos of its preseason squad departing for Edinburgh.

Manchester United has left its fans and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of its preseason squad departing Manchester for Edinburgh in style ahead of their preseason friendly game against Lyon on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharing some photos of its preseason squad departing Manchester for Edinburgh in style, Manchester United posted on Facebook: “All aboard plane to Edinburgh”

This Facebook post from Manchester United sharing photos of its preseason squad departing for Edinburgh in style ahead of their preseason game against Lyon has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have wished them a safe trip and good luck, while some have asked for some Manchester United players.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Manchester United fans and social media users:

You will recall that Manchester United defeated Leeds United 2-0 in their first preseason game in Oslo last time out.

